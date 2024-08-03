OnePlus Open Apex Edition arrives August 7 in new Crimson Shadow colour and potential RAM boost

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, a refreshed version of its flagship foldable phone, on August 7th. While the company has confirmed a new Crimson Shadow colourway, inspired by its "Never Settle" mantra, a listing on the official website suggests this enhanced edition could also pack more RAM and storage compared to the original OnePlus Open.

"According to the teaser shared by OnePlus on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will come in a new colourway called Crimson Shadow," OnePlus stated. "As the name suggests, it may be a shade of crimson in the vegan leather style. The company says this colourway is inspired by its signature 'Never Settle' red. This new option is expected to join the existing colourways of the OnePlus Open, which are Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black."

The OnePlus Open, launched in India in October 2023, was initially available in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The Apex Edition is expected to retain most of the original phone's specifications but could introduce an additional variant with even more RAM and storage.

It's important to note that the Apex Edition is not a successor to the original OnePlus Open. The OnePlus Open 2, reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, is rumoured to launch sometime in Q2 2025.

Key Features

The OnePlus Open boasts an impressive spec sheet, setting a high bar for the Apex Edition:

Inner Display: 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-Fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness.

Outer Display: 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Adreno 740 GPU.

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x.

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0.

Cameras: Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup (48MP primary, 64MP telephoto, 48MP ultra-wide), 20MP inner selfie camera, 32MP outer selfie camera.

Battery: 4,800mAh dual-cell battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging.