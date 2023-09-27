OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Update: List of OnePlus, Nord smartphones that may get new Android update

OnePlus has officially introduced its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14. This new Android update will be based on the Android 14 and the company has highlighted some of the major differences coming to OnePlus devices. The list of devices that may get the new OxygenOS 14 update includes the flagship number series and Nord series. The update brings a host of new changes in terms of aesthetics as well as performance. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of Trinity Engine which will impact the overall performance of the smartphone.
What is Trinity Engine?
The Trinity Engine is a software platform designed to optimize the performance of OnePlus smartphones. It encompasses six key technologies, each tailored to enhance different aspects of the device's functionality:
In essence, the Trinity Engine optimizes CPU, storage, memory, touch response, gaming performance, and graphics rendering.
Privacy and security
OxygenOS 14 introduces some new privacy and security features, including:
Design changes
OxygenOS 14 continues the Aquamorphic Design introduced in the previous version with new features, including:
Productivity and entertainment
New Productivity Features
OxygenOS 14 introduces new features that the company claims will enhance productivity and entertainment. These include:
List of devices that may get OxygenOS 14
Initially, the official and stable version of the OxygenOS 14 will be rolled out to the OnePlus 11 5G in mid-November. However, the availability will be expanded to other devices in the line-up soon, including the Nord series.
List of OnePlus phones that may get the OxygenOS 14 update:
Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 11 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro and more
Also read: OnePlus reveals design of new tablet OnePlus Pad Go; check launch date, other details
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today