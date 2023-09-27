OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Update: List of OnePlus, Nord smartphones that may get new Android update

OnePlus has officially introduced its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14. This new Android update will be based on the Android 14 and the company has highlighted some of the major differences coming to OnePlus devices. The list of devices that may get the new OxygenOS 14 update includes the flagship number series and Nord series. The update brings a host of new changes in terms of aesthetics as well as performance. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of Trinity Engine which will impact the overall performance of the smartphone.

What is Trinity Engine?

The Trinity Engine is a software platform designed to optimize the performance of OnePlus smartphones. It encompasses six key technologies, each tailored to enhance different aspects of the device's functionality:

CPU Vitalization: This technology focuses on efficiently managing the phone's central processing unit (CPU)

ROM Vitalization: ROM (Read-Only Memory) is where the phone stores essential data and instructions.

RAM Vitalization: Random Access Memory (RAM) is crucial for smooth multitasking and app performance. RAM Vitalization improves boot times, app launches, and overall user interface (UI) smoothness

HyperTouch: HyperTouch enhances the phone's touch response

HyperBoost: This technology is geared towards improving the gaming experience on OnePlus devices

HyperRendering: HyperRendering focuses on enhancing graphics quality in mobile games.

In essence, the Trinity Engine optimizes CPU, storage, memory, touch response, gaming performance, and graphics rendering.

Privacy and security

OxygenOS 14 introduces some new privacy and security features, including:

Device Security Engine 3.0: Reinforces device security through the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

Security Center: Streamlines security status management and privacy options for users.

Strong Box: Utilizes chip-level security encryption technology to protect third-party password usage.

Auto Pixelate 2.0: Automatically pixelates sensitive information like contact details and credit card numbers when sharing screenshots.

Photo Management Permission: Introduces a permission management option for photos and videos, including an "Ask every time" setting.

Design changes

OxygenOS 14 continues the Aquamorphic Design introduced in the previous version with new features, including:

Fluid Cloud: Presents notifications within bubbles, capsules, and panels in a seamless and natural manner.

Dynamic Color System: Adapts background colors based on the device's status and user activity.

New Sound Designs: Offers Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and UI sounds inspired by nature.

Go Green AOD: Encourages eco-friendly choices by displaying a carbon footprint AOD theme based on daily step count.

Productivity and entertainment

New Productivity Features

OxygenOS 14 introduces new features that the company claims will enhance productivity and entertainment. These include:

File Dock: Enables easy collection, analysis, and sharing of information across devices.

Notes: Enhances user experience with improved formatting options, templates, and intelligent editing capabilities.

Multi-screen Connect: Seamlessly connects OnePlus devices for efficient sharing and cross-device work.

Smart Cutout: Identifies and extracts subjects from photos or videos for creative purposes.

List of devices that may get OxygenOS 14

Initially, the official and stable version of the OxygenOS 14 will be rolled out to the OnePlus 11 5G in mid-November. However, the availability will be expanded to other devices in the line-up soon, including the Nord series.

List of OnePlus phones that may get the OxygenOS 14 update:

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R/5G

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 11 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro and more

Also read: OnePlus reveals design of new tablet OnePlus Pad Go; check launch date, other details