Business Today
OnePlus Pad 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more

OnePlus Pad 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more

OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2r, Nord Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Pad 2 at the event today

OnePlus Pad 2 launched in India OnePlus Pad 2 launched in India

OnePlus has launched a new tablet called OnePlus Pad 2 in India today at its Summer Launch Event. The highlights of the newly launched tablet includes Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 9,400 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and a 12.1-inch LCD display. It was launched alongside OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2r and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro.

OnePlus Pad 2 India price, sale offers

OnePlus Pad 2 is launched in India at Rs 39,999. It is available in just one colour option: Nimbus Gray.

It will go on sale in India on Amazon and teh OnePlus website on 1 August. 

OnePlus Pad 2 specifications

OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a 12.1-inch LCD display that offers up to 900 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The tablet features a 13MP back camera and an 8MP front facing camera. It will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

It is equipped with a 9,510 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It also features a Type-C port for charging. As per the company, "The pad boasts a large 9,510mAh battery for an impressive standby time of up to 43 days, empowering users to bring their tablet wherever they want, without worrying about battery life. Using the supported 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, the battery can be fully charged in just 81 minutes."

In addition to the pad, OnePlus also launched OnePlus Stylo 2 that is 15.2 gm in weight and allows users to operate the tab seamlessly. The company has also launched a OnePlus Smart Keyboard that is available in Gray colour option and is 504gm in weight. It is detachable and allows you to use the tab more comfortably.

Published on: Jul 16, 2024, 7:43 PM IST
