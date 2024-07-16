OnePlus Watch 2r, Nord Buds 3 Pro launched in India: Check price, specs

OnePlus has launched its new smartwatch called OnePlus Nord Watch 2r and budget-friendly earbuds called OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in India its India Summer Launch Event. The highlights of OnePlus Watch 2r includes 100 hours of battery life, and health tracking features like VO2 Max, heart rate, and blood oxygen tracker and more. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro comes with up to 49dB Active Noise Cancellation and up to 44 hours of battery life.

OnePlus Watch 2r, Nord Buds 3 Pro India price, sale offers

OnePlus Watch 2r is launched in India at Rs 17,999. In terms of colours, it will be available in Forest Green and Gunmetal Grey colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds are launched at Rs 3,299. They come in Starry Black and Soft Jade colour variants.

They will go on sale in India on July 20 across Amazon website and OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Watch 2r specifications

OnePlus Watch 2r comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with 60 Hz of refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Dual-Engine Architecture Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 chipset. It offers silicone straps and stainless steel buckle. The smartwatch also comes with support for IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for the features, it comes with VO2 Max, heart rate, sleep tracker, and blood oxygen tracker. It also has several sports modes including running, badminton, and tennis.

The smartwatch comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. As for the battery, it offers 100 hours of battery life.

With Wear OS powered by Google and advanced fitness tracking, #OnePlusWatch2r is your perfect workout buddy.

Tune in to the livestream: https://t.co/OvQIq6kP9u#OnePlusSummerLaunchEvent #OnePlusWatch2r pic.twitter.com/bGNXt12FZi — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 16, 2024

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro come with up to 48db of active noise cancellation and a transparent mode. It also comes with 12.4 mm dynamic driver and has 6 in-built microphones for calling. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair feature. They also come with IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of battery, the earbuds can offer up to 44 hours of battery. The company claims that it can go from 0 to 50 percent in just 10 minutes of charging.