Amazon Prime Day sale in India: Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, Realme Narzo 70x and more

Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 20 in India and will come to an end on July 21. During the sale, buyers will get instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI and ICICI Bank credit cards. Customers will get offers and discounts on smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, PCs, tablets, home appliances, wearables and more.

Here are the top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones that you should look out for.

Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 49,300 on Amazon right now. As per the sale preview page, it will sell at Rs 47,999 in India during the upcoming sale. As for the other iPhone models, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000. Buyers can also get discount on ICICI bank and SBI Bank cards.

OnePlus 12R

Down from Rs 42,999, OnePlus 12R will be available at Rs 39,999 during the Prime Day sale. In addition to this, customers will also get OnePlus Buds 3 worth Rs 5,499 absolutely free on the purchase. OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be available at a discount of Rs 2,000 while OnePlus 12 will be available at an effective price of Rs 52,999. OnePlus Nord CE 3 and OnePlus Open will also be available at discounted prices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will sell at an effective price of Rs 74,999, down from Rs 79,999 during the upcoming Amazon sale. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy A34, Galaxy M15 and Galaxy S24 will also be available at discounted rates.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be available at Rs 27,499, down from Rs 30,999 during the sale. Other Xiaomi smartphones that will be available at discount include Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi 12 5G.

Amazon Prime Day sale smartphone launches

The two-day sale will also witness smartphone launches like Honor 200 and Samsung Galaxy M35. Several smartphones like OnePlus Nord 4, Galaxy Z Fold 6, iQOO Z9 Lite, Lava Blaze X 5G and more will go first sale on Amazon.