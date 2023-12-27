scorecardresearch
OnePlus reveals design of OnePlus 12R: Check availability, colour options, more

The OnePlus R Series, which began with the OnePlus 9R in 2021, has been known for its focus on performance, especially in mobile gaming, and has been praised for its use of advanced technology and affordability

OnePlus 12R design revealed OnePlus 12R design revealed
SUMMARY
  • OnePlus 12R, part of the OnePlus 12 Series, to launch globally in Q1 2024, featuring two color options: Cool Blue and Iron Gray
  • The OnePlus 12R boasts a new antenna system for enhanced gaming performance and a relocated OnePlus Alert Slider
  • Previously limited to India and China, the series will now expand to North America and Europe

OnePlus has officially unveiled the design of its upcoming OnePlus 12R smartphone, which is set to be released globally in the first quarter of 2024. The OnePlus 12R will be the latest addition to the OnePlus 12 Series, marking its entry into international markets for the first time.

The OnePlus 12R will be available in two color options: Cool Blue and Iron Gray. Cool Blue offers a glossy finish, while Iron Gray provides a matte finish. Both variants feature a matte metal frame, which OnePlus claims offers a good grip. Additionally, the OnePlus Alert Slider has been relocated to the left side of the phone. OnePlus claims that the reason they switched sides is the integration of a new antenna system. This new antenna system, OnePlus claims, will provide improved performance, especially during online gaming sessions.

Expanding Availability

The OnePlus R Series, which began with the OnePlus 9R in 2021, has been marketed as a performance-first device, especially in mobile gaming. Previously limited to India and China, the series will now expand to North America and Europe, in response to growing demand and the release of more graphically intense mobile games globally.

The OnePlus 12 Series aims to balance high performance, power consumption, effective heat management, and longevity.  Both models are scheduled to be launched at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event at 19:30 IST on January 23, 2024.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Specifications

The OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone design and details have also been revealed by the company. The phone gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with a 4th-generation Hasselblad camera. The device will also come with a 3x telephoto lens. The phone will also come with 50W wireless charging capacity. The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Another major difference between the two phones is the number of camera lens. The 12R will come with a triple-lens setup, while the OnePlus 12 will come with a Quad camera setup. 

Also read: Top smartphone launches in January 2024: OnePlus 12, Redmi Note 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Also read: OnePlus 12 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, OnePlus 12R 5G to launch in India on January 23: Check expected price, specs and more

Published on: Dec 27, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
