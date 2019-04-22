OnePlus to announce launch date of OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro on April 23; here're the details

OnePlus will be announcing the launch date of its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices on April 23. The OnePlus 7 smartphones have been tipped to launch on May 14 in New York. The OnePlus hype train reached fever pitch after the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced on Twitter that the company would be officially revealing the launch date of the OnePlus 7-series tomorrow on April 23.

OnePlus 7 is reported to come with a 6.4-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. The base variant is likely to come with 6GB RAM and at least 128GB storage. The top end variant would come with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. The OnePlus 7 Pro will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.64-inch Super Optic AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and a triple rear camera setup that will include 48-MP primary sensors. The Pro variant is also expected to come with curved display. Meanwhile, none of the OnePlus phones will come with wireless charging. There are also rumours about OnePlus 5G which would come with Qualcomm's X50 5G modem.

As per leaked renders, the OnePlus 7 may sport a waterdrop-style notch. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, is seen to have a pop-up selfie camera module.OnePlus 7 Pro will also have a dual edged display like the one in Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Earlier last week, Pete Lau had called the new OnePlus device fast and smooth. He had said, "Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it!"

Releasing multiple variants of the OnePlus device would be the first for the Chinese phone major, Earlier, OnePlus used to only launch multiple RAM and Storage variants, but never a completely different variant.

