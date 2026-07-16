OnePlus to replace OxygenOS with ColorOS; Confirms US and Europe exit

OnePlus has officially announced major changes to its operations, confirming its exit from the US and European markets. In addition, the company annouced that eligible OnePlus smartphones will start to transition from OxygenOS to Oppo's ColorOS with the upcoming Android 17 update.



OnePlus said the move is part of a broader strategy to streamline software development with parent company Oppo. In a separate statement, the brand confirmed that it will gradually wind down operations across select global markets. "As part of the proactive global strategy adjustment, OnePlus has decided to conclude new product rollouts in North America," OnePlus said. "This was by no means an easy call to make, and we wanted to come forward and be completely honest with the friends who have stood by us for so long."

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The company said current OnePlus users in these markets will continue to receive software updates, security patches, warranty coverage and after-sales support, while customer service operations will remain unchanged.

What it means for OnePlus users in India?



As far as India operations are concerned, OnePlus said that it continues to remain important. "Our commitment to our users, partners, and community remains unwavering." However, OnePlus users in India will be migrated to the ColorOS update with the upcoming Android 17 update.



OnePlus said device is eligible for the Android 17 update can choose to upgrade to ColorOS 17 once it is released.

It said that ColorOS is intended to speed up software updates by using a unified software platform and improve software quality through shared development and testing. OnePlus will also be able to leverage Oppo's research and development (R&D) resources, allowing both brands to build and maintain the software together instead of separately.



With a public statement, OnePlus clarifies to its users that it will remain committed to the Indian market and will continue introducing new products while supporting its existing customer base.