OnePlus Watch 3 set to launch next year with rotating crown: Report

As excitement builds for the OnePlus 13 series, launching on January 7, OnePlus is also gearing up to unveil its next-generation wearable, the OnePlus Watch 3, in early 2025. According to a report by Smartprix, the smartwatch is poised to bring significant upgrades to OnePlus’ wearable lineup.

According to Chunvn and Yogesh Brar via Smartprix, while the OnePlus Watch 3 will retain a design similar to its predecessor, it will introduce a rotating crown, a long-awaited feature for the brand’s wearables. Inspired by Apple’s Digital Crown, the rotary dial offers a more tactile and intuitive way to navigate the smartwatch interface, complementing its touchscreen functionality. Rendered images, as reported by Smartprix, reveal this noteworthy design change.

The Watch 3 will feature an upgraded heart rate sensor suite, including ECG functionality, although its availability will depend on regional regulations. Additionally, OnePlus is exploring LTE connectivity, allowing the smartwatch to operate independently of a smartphone. Similar capabilities have been seen in OPPO Watches in China, suggesting LTE functionality might be region-specific.

Your first look at the OnePlus Watch 3, due to launch early next year.



- It now has a rotary dial to navigate the UI.

- An updated HR sensor suite with ECG

- Smaller bezels

- Snapdragon W5 chip

- Wear OS + RTOS



Thoughts?



via: SmartPrix pic.twitter.com/YFKCrwIYaX — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 20, 2024

The OnePlus Watch 3 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It will operate on Watch OS 5 + RTOS, ensuring a seamless experience. Powered by a 500mAh+ battery, the device promises robust battery life to meet users’ expectations.

With its upgraded features and refined design, the OnePlus Watch 3 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the wearable market.