OpenAI, Anthropic and Google have been discussing AI safety and risks for weeks: All details

Must read: Trump calls data centre backlash a ‘hoax’ in call with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang; rules out AI slowdown debate

The news broke after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei shared a 3800-word piece raising concerns over growing AI capabilities and the need for a slowdown in development, government oversight and regulation, and a collaborative effort.

His call for stronger AI safeguards has drawn support from some of the industry’s biggest names, including Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis and Elon Musk. Altman said OpenAI would follow Anthropic’s lead by bringing in independent third-party evaluators to monitor AI safety.

Advertisement

Lehane revealed that Anthropic had proposed a limited government waiver that would allow AI companies to coordinate on safety issues without triggering antitrust concerns. However, Lehane said such a waiver is not necessary for the three companies to work together on safety.

Previously, The Information also revealed that these companies were in talks. The report also revealed that the companies are working together on an industry standards body for AI.

Must read: BT explainer | Machine vs. man: Leaders building AI think it could kill us. But should we be afraid?

Altman hinted in a Fortune interview that he was having private conversations with other AI leaders. He also reportedly told OpenAI employees that creating such a body would need to happen without relying on the US government to lead the effort.

Advertisement

While AI companies are joining hands, US President Donald Trump dismisses the safety concerns, and calling it a ‘hoax.” He also critised the need for “guardrails” or restrictions on AI development. He also posted several posts on social media attacking efforts by Anthropic and OpenAI to slow down or impose limits on the development of advanced AI systems.