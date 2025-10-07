OpenAI brings Booking.com, Spotify, Canva and more into ChatGPT with new in-app experiences

OpenAI has announced a major expansion of ChatGPT, introducing a system that allows developers to build interactive applications directly inside the chatbot. Starting Monday, users will be able to access apps from companies such as Booking.com, Expedia, Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Canva without leaving their ChatGPT conversations.

Advertisement

The announcement came during OpenAI’s annual developer conference, DevDay 2025. The company also unveiled a preview of its new Apps SDK, a developer toolkit designed to make building ChatGPT-compatible apps easier.

“We want ChatGPT to be a great way for people to make progress, to be more productive, more inventive, to learn faster, to do whatever they’re trying to do in their lives better,” said CEO Sam Altman. “[Apps inside of ChatGPT] will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive, and personalised, that you can chat with.”

The initiative marks OpenAI’s latest effort to create an app ecosystem around ChatGPT. Unlike the earlier GPT Store, which operated as a separate hub, this new system integrates third-party tools directly into ChatGPT’s interface. Users can now call up apps through natural language prompts, allowing for more seamless workflows.

Advertisement

For example, someone can ask, “Figma, turn this sketch into a workable diagram,” or “Coursera, can you teach me something about machine learning?” Similarly, a demo of Zillow’s app showed ChatGPT pulling up interactive maps of apartments for rent based on user preferences.

ChatGPT will also be able to surface apps automatically when relevant. If a user asks for a party playlist, ChatGPT may suggest the Spotify app. OpenAI said future integrations will include services like DoorDash, Instacart, Uber, and AllTrails.

The system runs on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a framework that allows developers to connect their data sources to AI models securely. Apps can render interactive interfaces, play embedded videos, and even trigger specific actions directly in the chat. Users subscribed to supported services will also be able to log into their accounts inside ChatGPT to access premium features.

Advertisement

Altman said OpenAI plans to enable monetisation opportunities for developers, including payments through its recently launched Instant Checkout feature.

Privacy, however, remains a central question. OpenAI stated that developers are required to “collect only the minimum data they need, and be transparent about permissions.” The company has not yet clarified how much of a user’s conversation history an app can access, or how ChatGPT will decide between competing services such as DoorDash and Instacart.

OpenAI maintains that user experience will take priority in how apps are surfaced and integrated into ChatGPT.