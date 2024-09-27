OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies link between executive departures and restructuring plans

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has refuted claims linking the recent departures of three senior executives to a planned restructuring of the company. Speaking at the Italian Tech Week conference, Altman clarified that the personnel changes were unrelated to the ongoing discussions about restructuring, which he stated have been under consideration by the board for nearly a year.

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, announced her departure on Wednesday, followed shortly by the resignations of two senior research executives, Barret Zoph and Bob McGrew. This news coincided with a Reuters report revealing OpenAI's plans to restructure its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation, aiming to attract more investors.

Addressing the rumours, Altman stated, "That's totally not true," referring to the alleged connection between the departures and the restructuring. He highlighted that the board has been independently considering the restructuring for almost a year.

"A lot of the stuff I saw was also just totally wrong, but we have been thinking about that (restructuring), our board has, for almost a year, independently, as we think about what it takes to get to our next stage.”

Altman expressed his appreciation for the departing executives and his optimism about streamlining the company's structure. He also hinted at a desire to increase his involvement in technical aspects of the business.

"I have not been as involved in the tech recently as other things, because there's been so much going on, I'm excited to do that," he said.

While details of the proposed restructuring are still being finalised, sources suggest significant changes are on the horizon. The timeline for completion remains uncertain.