TECHNOLOGY
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looking to raise trillions of dollars to manufacture AI chips

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, is in discussions with investors in UAE to raise funds for a tech initiative aimed at revolutionising chip-building and AI capabilities

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, is in discussions with investors, including the United Arab Emirates, to raise funds for a groundbreaking technology initiative. This initiative aims to revolutionise the world's chip-building capacity and significantly enhance the capabilities of artificial intelligence systems. The project aims to address challenges related to chip manufacturing and AI development.

It involves creating advanced semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI applications. According to a report by Wall Street Journal, the project could require raising a whopping sum of $5 trillion to $7 trillion. The semiconductor industry has been facing supply shortages and increased demand. Altman's initiative aims to alleviate this crisis by strengthening chip production capabilities globally.

AI algorithms are becoming more complex, requiring more computational power. Altman's goal is to accelerate AI research and development. The UAE is among the interested investors. OpenAI, co-founded by Altman, has a valuation exceeding $80 billion.

If successful, the new arrangement could redefine the landscape of AI, benefiting industries, economies, and societies worldwide. The initiative could the lead to massive spurt of AI tools and services. 

Also read: Elon Musk's xAI eyes $6 billion funding to challenge ChatGPT maker OpenAI

Published on: Feb 09, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
