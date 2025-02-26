scorecardresearch
OpenAI expands Deep Research to more users with major upgrades; see details

OpenAI rolls out deep research to more ChatGPT users, enhancing citation accuracy, file handling, and safety.

OpenAI has announced the wider rollout of deep research, a powerful AI-driven feature designed to enhance information retrieval and citation accuracy within ChatGPT. Initially available in limited preview, deep research is now accessible to all ChatGPT Plus, Team, Edu, and Enterprise users, significantly expanding its reach.

The company revealed the update in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting major enhancements to the tool. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described it as “one of my favourite things we have ever shipped.”

Since its initial launch, OpenAI has refined deep research to make it more accurate and user-friendly. Key updates include:

- Embedded images with citations in the output for more visually informative responses.
- Improved understanding and referencing of uploaded files, ensuring better context retention.

To balance usage across different user tiers, OpenAI has also set limits on deep research queries per month:

- ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users now get 10 deep research queries per month.
- Pro users will have access to 120 deep research queries per month.

Additionally, OpenAI has released a system card outlining how deep research was built, its capabilities, potential risks, and the safety measures implemented.

OpenAI emphasised that deep research was trained with input from hundreds of domain experts, refining its ability to deliver accurate, well-cited, and trustworthy responses. This move aligns with OpenAI’s broader mission of ensuring AI-assisted research remains reliable and informative.

Published on: Feb 26, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
