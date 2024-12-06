OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pro tier with enhanced reasoning model; see all features

OpenAI is expanding its premium offerings with the launch of ChatGPT Pro, a $200 monthly subscription tier, alongside the full release of its advanced reasoning model, the o1 series. The announcement is part of OpenAI’s 12-day “shipmas” campaign, which features a series of product updates and new tools.

The o1 model, first introduced in September as a preview under the codename “Strawberry,” is now available in its full version. It promises to deliver faster, more accurate, and more powerful performance, including improved coding, math capabilities, and reasoning responses to images. The o1 model is now accessible to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, with availability for Enterprise and Edu users scheduled for next week.

OpenAI’s newly unveiled ChatGPT Pro tier aims to cater to users who require the most advanced features. Priced at $200 per month, the subscription includes unlimited access to the o1 model, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice Mode. Subscribers will also gain access to an exclusive o1 pro mode, which leverages higher computational power for solving complex problems with unparalleled accuracy.

The existing $20 monthly Plus tier will remain available, offering early access to new features and full access to all OpenAI models, except for the o1 pro version.

In its announcement, OpenAI shared a performance comparison between o1 preview, o1, and o1 pro mode, highlighting significant improvements in speed, accuracy, and response conciseness. The upgraded model is expected to reduce response times compared to its predecessor, o1-preview.

OpenAI has also teased future updates for ChatGPT, including support for web browsing and file uploads, though specific timelines for these features have not been disclosed.

Additionally, the company has introduced the ChatGPT Pro Grant Program. This initiative will provide 10 grants of ChatGPT Pro to medical researchers at prominent institutions, with plans to expand the program to other disciplines in the near future.

This announcement marks a significant step in OpenAI’s “shipmas” period, which features daily product rollouts and updates. Among the anticipated announcements are OpenAI’s text-to-video AI tool, Sora, and further advancements in generative AI capabilities.