OpenAI launches Sora Turbo: Text-to-video AI for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users; see details

OpenAI has unveiled its text-to-video AI model, Sora Turbo, to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, marking a significant step in its expansion into multimodal AI technologies. This development places OpenAI in direct competition with tools from tech giants like Meta, Google, and Stability AI.

First introduced in February as part of a limited research preview, Sora Turbo is now accessible to a wider audience. Users can create 20-second videos in resolutions up to 1080p, with options for widescreen, vertical, or square formats—all at no additional cost for ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers.

While currently unavailable in the EU, UK, and Switzerland, Sora Turbo is rolling out to regions where ChatGPT is already active.

The text-to-video market is heating up, with Meta’s Make-A-Video, Google’s Imagen Video, and Stability AI’s Stable Video Diffusion already competing for dominance. OpenAI’s entry signals its intent to lead this emerging field.

“We’re working on tailored pricing for different types of users, which we plan to make available early next year,” the company stated in a blog post, hinting at further scalability.

Users can generate videos in up to 1080p resolution, with durations of up to 20 seconds. The model supports various aspect ratios, including widescreen, vertical, and square. Sora also allows users to bring their own assets to remix, extend, and blend content, or to create entirely new videos from text prompts.

New interfaces have been introduced to enhance user interaction. A storyboard tool enables precise input specification for each frame, while Featured and Recent feeds showcase a constantly updated stream of creations from the Sora community.

Sora is included with ChatGPT Plus accounts at no extra charge, offering up to 50 videos per month at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p. For power users, the Pro plan provides 10 times more usage, access to higher resolutions, and longer video durations.

OpenAI emphasised its commitment to responsible AI usage, implementing strict safeguards to prevent abuse. Sora will block the creation and upload of harmful content, including child sexual abuse materials and sexual deepfakes. “Uploads of people will be limited at launch, but we intend to roll the feature out to more users as we refine our deepfake mitigations,” the company added.