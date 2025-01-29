OpenAI rolls out o3-mini AI model for free and paid ChatGPT users

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced the first global release of the company’s latest reasoning-focused AI model, o3-mini, which will now be available to both free and paid ChatGPT users. In a series of updates shared on X (formerly Twitter), Altman also revealed that OpenAI’s recently introduced AI agent, Operator, will soon be made accessible to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

The o3 series, comprising o3 and o3-mini, was initially introduced as a research preview in December 2024. The AI models were designed to outperform their predecessors, particularly in coding, mathematics, and natural language processing. Now, with this latest rollout, OpenAI is making o3-mini widely available, including for users on the free tier, though with certain limitations.

Altman confirmed that ChatGPT’s free-tier users will gain access to o3-mini, though usage limits are expected, similar to the previous o1 model, which was restricted to just five queries per day. On the other hand, ChatGPT Plus subscribers will be able to make up to 100 queries per day using the o3-mini model.

ok we heard y’all.



*plus tier will get 100 o3-mini queries per DAY (!)

*we will bring operator to plus tier as soon as we can

*our next agent will launch with availability in the plus tier



enjoy 😊 https://t.co/w8sFsq6mI1 — Sam Altman (@sama) January 25, 2025

With this move, OpenAI is ensuring that its latest AI advancements reach a wider audience, while maintaining a premium experience for paying users. Additionally, Altman hinted that an enhanced version of the o3 series, called o3 Pro, will be made available exclusively to Pro users in the near future.

Alongside the AI model rollout, OpenAI is preparing to expand access to Operator, its AI agent designed to autonomously perform tasks online based on user prompts. Currently available only to Pro subscribers in the U.S. as part of a research preview, Operator can handle a variety of real-world tasks, including booking tickets, making restaurant reservations, and purchasing products online.

Altman reassured ChatGPT Plus users that they will have immediate access to future AI agent releases, unlike the staggered rollout of Operator, which initially launched exclusively for Pro subscribers.