OpenAI unveils ChatGPT Atlas, a smart browser built around AI

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser that places its flagship AI assistant at the heart of everyday internet use. The browser is designed to turn web navigation into an interactive experience, allowing users to search, research and perform tasks through natural conversations.

The introduction of Atlas builds on OpenAI’s earlier integration of web search within ChatGPT, which became one of the most-used features on the platform. With Atlas, ChatGPT becomes a built-in digital companion that can assist across the web, understand user context and perform actions directly within the browser.

According to OpenAI, Atlas combines browsing, productivity and AI in one experience. Users can open a tab, ask ChatGPT a question or type a URL, and receive results that include search links, images, videos and news.

“During lectures, I like using practice questions and real-world examples to really understand the material. I used to switch between my slides and ChatGPT, taking screenshots just to ask a question. Now ChatGPT instantly understands what I’m looking at, helping me improve my knowledge checks as I go,” said Yogya Kalra, a college student and early tester of ChatGPT Atlas.

Atlas introduces browser memories, allowing ChatGPT to remember context from previously visited sites and use it to provide more relevant answers. For instance, users can ask the AI to summarise job postings they reviewed last week or generate research notes from recent activity.

These memories are private and optional, with full visibility and control through settings. Users can archive, delete or manage what ChatGPT can see on specific sites. Turning off visibility ensures ChatGPT cannot read the page content or create memories from it.

The browser also includes Incognito mode, which temporarily logs the user out of ChatGPT, ensuring that browsing and chat histories are not saved.

Atlas introduces an upgraded agent mode that allows ChatGPT to take actions on behalf of the user directly within the browser. This can include researching, planning events, filling forms or even ordering groceries.

For example, users can ask ChatGPT to gather ingredients from a recipe, add them to a cart and place an order via integrated shopping services. Businesses can use the same feature to automate competitive research or compile team briefs.

OpenAI said it had “prioritised safety” while building these features. Agent mode cannot run code, download files or install extensions, and it pauses when dealing with sensitive sites like financial institutions. Users can also choose to run it in logged-out mode to reduce data access.

ChatGPT Atlas is available worldwide on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro and Go users, and in beta for Business accounts. Windows, iOS and Android versions will follow soon.

The company said it will continue improving Atlas with upcoming features such as multi-profile support, enhanced developer tools and ways for app developers to increase discoverability within the browser.

OpenAI described the launch as “a step toward a future where most web use happens through agentic systems” that automate routine work and allow users to focus on creativity and decision-making.