OpenAI's new ChatGPT Work could change how you create documents, websites and software

OpenAI has launched a new AI-powered productivity platform called ChatGPT Work that combines the capabilities of ChatGPT, Codex and a suite of productivity tools. The platform is built for professionals to help create documents, presentations, websites, spreadsheets and software.

With the upgrade, ChatGPT is no longer just an AI chatbot. It comes with Codex built in, which can help turn your ideas into completed work across devices. ChatGPT Work is powered by the latest flagship model, the GPT‑5.6, which claims to bring advanced reasoning and multitasking capabilities.

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ChatGPT Work: Who should use it?

ChatGPT Work is built for professionals such as software developers, analysts, marketers, consultants, and other knowledge workers. As mentioned above, the platform combines ChatGPT with Codex, its AI coding assistant, enabling users to write, edit, debug, and manage software projects using natural-language prompts.

ChatGPT Work can also connect with apps like Gmail, Slack, Google, and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software such as Salesforce or HubSpot. This lets users search for information stored across these platforms, access emails, documents, chats, and customer data from one place, work on projects that require information from multiple tools, and complete complex multi-step tasks without leaving ChatGPT Work.

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OpenAI has also launched a redesigned desktop app alongside ChatGPT Work, which combines ChatGPT, Codex, and new workflow capabilities.

ChatGPT Work availability

ChatGPT Work is rolling out to web and mobile users with Pro, Enterprise, and Edu subscriptions. The company also plans to expand the availability to Plus and Business users over the next few days.

The updated ChatGPT desktop app is rolling out globally for Mac and Windows users, with Chat, Work, and Codex available on every plan, including Free. OpenAI also warns that ChatGPT Work is built for complex and multi-step work; therefore, larger and more complex projects may consume more of your plan's allotted usage than smaller tasks.