Tesla caps ChatGPT, Claude use after AI bills surge; employees get a $200 weekly limit

After Microsoft and Meta, Elon Musk-owned Tesla has also capped AI usage for employees after a massive surge in AI bills. The company is urging employees to limit their AI usage, and it has also introduced a new spending limit on AI tools. According to The Information report, employees can spend $200 per week, and beyond that, they may need approvals.

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Previously, Tesla encouraged heavy use of AI tools via a single company-approved platform called Bottle Rocket, which approved AI models with company security policies in place. It has also created leaderboards based on how many AI tokens employees have used.

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Tesla AI usage limited

Tesla reportedly started tracking AI costs at the individual level, and found that some software engineers were consuming thousands of dollars' worth of AI tokens in just one week. This was then spotted by the company's finance team as the spending was becoming unsustainable. Due to the reason, Tesla introduced an AI spending cap so employees couldn't generate unlimited AI expenses.

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However, the cap is applied to third-party AI tools like Anthropic’s Claude. Employees are free to use beta versions of xAI's products, including Grok and Composer, xAI's coding assistant. It is reported that the majority of Tesla employees prefer Anthropic's Claude for software development, despite xAI promoting Grok.

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Tesla’s cap on AI usage highlights the broader trend of “tokenmaxxing,” as companies race to maximise AI adoption but are now being forced to stop its soaring token-based expenses. Previously, Microsoft revoked Claude licenses, compelling developers toward its own lower-cost internal tools. Amazon removed its internal employee AI leaderboard program, and Uber imposed monthly usage limits of $1,500 per employee.

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However, Tesla’s move does not signal a pullback from AI. Instead, Tesla is redirecting spending from expensive third-party AI tools to strategic investments that directly support its products. The company is reportedly in talks to acquire Cursor’s parent company, Anysphere, a deal that could be worth $60 billion.