Opera Mini introduces offline file-sharing; here's how it works

Eliminating the need for having a dedicated file-sharing app on smartphones, Oslo-based Opera has introduced an offline file-sharing feature to its popular Opera Mini browser. Offline file-sharing feature can be used to transfer images, videos and audio files between nearby devices. Claiming it to be fast and secure, the browser will not be depended on slow mobile networks or using mobile data. The native offline file-sharing feature in Opera Mini can transfer files at a speed of up to 300MB/s.

"Opera Mini is the mobile browser of choice for more than a hundred million people. With the new offline file-sharing feature, Opera Mini users can now choose to share files at high speeds with people in their proximity without worrying about low speeds or expensive mobile data," says Kystian Kolondra, Head of Browsers at Opera.

Opera Mini creates a direct Wi-Fi connection (a temporary private network) with nearby devices, which provide a fast and secure transfer of files between devices. An option of file-sharing appears in the menu within the browser that can be used to send and receive files. Opera Mini will display a QR code for the nearby device to scan for connecting the devices. Post the successful transfer of the file, the sender will be notified. The receiver will be able to access the file in the Received tab shown in Opera Mini.

Opera Mini also features a unique download manager located in the browser menu. The download manager helps users identify their downloads from various websites and accelerates the download speed.

Over the years, Opera Mini has been one of the popular browsers for facilitating quick browsing and data-saving capabilities. Opera's data compression technology is capable of reducing the amount of data being used when browsing by as little as 10 per cent of its original amount, resulting in faster browsing even when on slow networks.

"Opera Mini is specially crafted for markets like India with limited network conditions and has industry-leading data-saving capabilities. We are proud that it is the first browser to use offline file-sharing, expanding the way people interact with the Opera Mini browser,'' adds Kolondra.

Some of the key highlight features on Opera Mini browser include ad-blocker, night-mode and an intelligent newsreader. Through new features, Opera Mini provides people with faster and safer navigation on the web, major data savings, and access to both online and offline content. The addition of offline file-sharing to Opera Mini is part of Opera's strategy to create tailored mobile products that adapt to the real needs of people across different markets.

Apart from various browsers for desktop, Mac, Android and iPhones, the company also has an Opera News app for personalised news and latest videos.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India: Price, features and specifications

Also Read: Redmi Note 8 variant with 8GB RAM, new colour options spotted: Here's all we know

Also Read: WhatsApp update: A big new feature may be coming!