Opera Neon is a web browser than can write code, create games, conduct research for you

Opera is stepping firmly into the AI era with the announcement of Opera Neon, a brand-new standalone browser designed to do much more than just surf the web. Described as an “agentic browser,” Neon harnesses artificial intelligence agents to understand user instructions, automate online tasks, and even function independently when the user goes offline.

Unveiled as the next phase of Opera’s “AI Browser Operator” vision, Neon is engineered from the ground up to serve as a proactive digital co-pilot. Users can simply issue prompts, and the browser will take over, whether it's building a website, generating reports, writing code, creating games, or conducting research. In many cases, tasks will continue to run even without an internet connection, thanks to a hybrid setup of local and cloud-based AI.

The browser features a built-in chatbot that offers contextual support, summarises content, answers questions based on what’s on-screen, and can interact directly with webpage elements. Opera says this allows for seamless multitasking without having to switch tabs or applications. Additionally, the AI Agent can fill out online forms, book tickets, automate shopping, and more, all while keeping user data private by handling it locally in the browser.

Henrik Lexow, Opera’s Senior AI Product Director, described Neon as a “collaborative platform” that reflects the growing potential of AI to change how people interact with the web. “We’re at a point where AI can fundamentally change the way we use the internet,” he said in a statement, noting that Neon brings these capabilities “to our users’ fingertips.”

While Neon appears poised to compete with other AI-enhanced browsers like Microsoft Edge with Copilot, Google Chrome with Gemini, Brave with Leo, and even Apple’s AI-enhanced Safari, much about Opera’s offering remains unclear. There is no confirmed launch date, and pricing details are also scarce, aside from confirmation that Neon will be a premium subscription product. Users interested in early access can join a waitlist ahead of the browser’s eventual beta release.

Whether Neon lives up to its ambitions will depend on real-world performance, but one thing is certain: the browser wars are back, and this time, they’re powered by AI.