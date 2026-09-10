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Oppo Find X10 series, Find X10 E launch confirmed; India debut expected in October

Oppo Find X10 series, Find X10 E launch confirmed; India debut expected in October

Oppo Find X10 series will likely launch in India next month and could be priced up to Rs 1.5 lakhs for the high-end version. Here's what we know about the flagships so far.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Oppo Find X10 series, Find X10 E launch confirmed; India debut expected in OctoberOppo has confirmed the launch of the Find X10 series and Find X10 E models in China.

Oppo is set to launch its new generation flagship series smartphones, the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max, in China in September. The launch will be accompanied by another new model, the Find X10 E. Ahead of its debut, Oppo has already opened pre-orders for the smartphone in China, and its India launch is also expected soon. While the official China and India launch date is awaited, several details about the upcoming smartphone have already surfaced online.

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Oppo Find X10 series launch in India

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Find X10 series and Find X10 E models in China. In a separate leak, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the Find X10 series could launch in India next month. It was also revealed that October 28 is expected to be the tentative India launch date. However, Oppo is yet to confirm its India debut.

Must read: OPPO Find X10 series confirmed for September launch: Design and camera details teased

Alongside the smartphones, Oppo is also launching Oppo Watch S2 and Oppo Enco X4 TWS in its home country, and they are also available to pre-order, confirming that the release is not too far off, and we can expect the announcement in coming days.

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Previously, it was revealed that Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10 could pack up to an 8,000mAh battery, and the high-end model could be powered by the upcoming octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor. In addition, the smartphone series will run on ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, bringing new UI upgrades, AI features, and new features. We expect more details to be revealed soon as we get closer to the China and India launch.

Must read: Vivo X500 Pro Max shows huge camera island, rotating ring and 200MP telephoto camera ahead of launch

Oppo Find X10 series price in India

Brar in an X post also revealed the Oppo Find X10 series price range in India. According to him, the smartphone could be priced between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh. Therefore, the smartphone series could compete with several flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, iPhone 18 Pro models, Google Pixel 11 series, and other flagships that are said to launch in the coming weeks.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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