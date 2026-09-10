Oppo Find X10 series, Find X10 E launch confirmed; India debut expected in October

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Find X10 series and Find X10 E models in China. In a separate leak, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the Find X10 series could launch in India next month. It was also revealed that October 28 is expected to be the tentative India launch date. However, Oppo is yet to confirm its India debut.

Must read: OPPO Find X10 series confirmed for September launch: Design and camera details teased

Alongside the smartphones, Oppo is also launching Oppo Watch S2 and Oppo Enco X4 TWS in its home country, and they are also available to pre-order, confirming that the release is not too far off, and we can expect the announcement in coming days.

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OPPO Find X10 series India launch next month



Tentative date: 28th October



Pricing between 90k to 1.5L — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 9, 2026

Previously, it was revealed that Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10 could pack up to an 8,000mAh battery, and the high-end model could be powered by the upcoming octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor. In addition, the smartphone series will run on ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, bringing new UI upgrades, AI features, and new features. We expect more details to be revealed soon as we get closer to the China and India launch.

Must read: Vivo X500 Pro Max shows huge camera island, rotating ring and 200MP telephoto camera ahead of launch



Oppo Find X10 series price in India



Brar in an X post also revealed the Oppo Find X10 series price range in India. According to him, the smartphone could be priced between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh. Therefore, the smartphone series could compete with several flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, iPhone 18 Pro models, Google Pixel 11 series, and other flagships that are said to launch in the coming weeks.