OPPO Find X10 series confirmed for September launch: Design and camera details teased

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The company is also highlighting a new Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Native Camera system, with a focus on sharper images, more accurate colours and realistic lighting and shadows. The Pro Max is set to push the camera hardware further with three 200MP sensors.

Find X10 series confirmed for September

The company has also shared an early look at the rear camera design, showing a large horizontal camera island with rounded corners and a stepped rectangular layout. Three camera openings are visible in the main section, with another circular element positioned separately on the right.

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Hasselblad system focuses on natural images

The new Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Original Camera system combines OPPO’s computational photography with Hasselblad’s colour science and optical tuning. OPPO says its approach is aimed at preserving fine details, textures and more natural-looking skin instead of excessive image processing.

The system also includes the second-generation LUMO colour reproduction technology and the LUMO Native Light and Shadow Engine. The latter is designed to maintain facial details and more natural brightness and contrast in challenging conditions such as backlit portraits.

Three 200MP cameras for Pro Max

The top-end Find X10 Pro Max will feature three 200-megapixel cameras, while the standard Find X10 will use a dual-200MP setup. This gives the Pro Max a particularly camera-focused position within the series