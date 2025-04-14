Oppo K13 to launch on 21 April with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, 80W charging, sub-20k price

Oppo has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Oppo K13, set to go on sale from 21 April. The company announced that it will be priced in the sub-₹20,000 segment.

The Oppo K13 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, the first in the 6-series built on a 4nm process by TSMC. It is paired with the Adreno A810 GPU, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo claims the phone has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 790,000, placing it among the higher performers in its category.

The phone features a 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1200 nits. The screen also includes a “Wet Touch” mode, designed to remain responsive even when used with wet or oily hands.

The K13 is equipped with a 7000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. According to Oppo, the battery can charge to 62% in 30 minutes and reach a full charge in under an hour. The Smart Charging Engine 5.0 is designed to optimise charging speed while preserving long-term battery health, with the battery expected to maintain performance for up to five years.

To support prolonged usage and gaming, the device includes a Vapour Chamber cooling system (5700mm²) and a 6000mm² graphite sheet. It also incorporates Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and OPPO’s AI Trinity Engine for dynamic resource allocation during gameplay.

Connectivity is another focal point for the K13. It includes a custom antenna layout to minimise signal drop in landscape mode, alongside AI LinkBoost 2.0, which uses a 360-degree antenna design for enhanced reception in areas with weak signals.

The OPPO K13 will be available via Flipkart, with more details expected at launch.