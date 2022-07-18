Oppo Reno 8 series, Enco X2, Oppo Pad Air launch: Where to watch, what to expect

Oppo has a launch event scheduled for 6 PM IST on July 18 and the company is going to unveil a whole range of devices including the Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones, the Oppo Pad Air, and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS buds. There are two smartphones we are going to see later in the day - the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The Oppo Pad Air is the company’s first tablet to launch in India.

Where to watch the Oppo launch event?

If you are keen on watching the launch event, it kicks off at 6 PM IST. You can watch it online on Oppo India’s YouTube channel and also on its social media pages: Facebook, Twitter.

What can you expect from the Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The two smartphones coming today the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro succeed the Oppo Reno 7 devices that were launched last year. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is expected to feature a unibody design with three cameras on the back. The camera module on the Pro carries the ‘Powered by MariSilicon X’ label. Oppo is using its proprietary MariSilicon X chip on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro to boost its smart photography prowess. The vanilla Oppo Reno 8 is not going to get this chip.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro should be available in mint green, going by the official poster, but a black version is expected as well.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole in the centre for the selfie camera. It is going to be powered by the Dimensity 8100-Mx chipset, the same one we’ve seen on the OnePlus 10R. The smartphone will support 80W Super VOOC fast charging that promises to power up the device to 50 per cent in just 11 mins.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 8 is going to get the same charging tech but is going to be powered by the Dimensity 1300 SoC. While it will have the same unibody design, there are going to be some differences in the build quality between the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the Oppo Reno 8.

Pricewise, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro might be priced above Rs 40,000 while the Oppo Reno 8 might be priced under Rs 35,000.

Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 TWS buds: What to expect

There aren’t too many details available for the Oppo Pad Air but the device is already available in China. So the one that is going to be launched in India today might have the same specs as that one.

Going by those details, the Oppo Pad Air should be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC with 6GB of extended RAM. The tablet is expected to feature a 10.36-inch 2K display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution. It should run Android 12-based ColourOS 12. The Oppo Pad Air should have a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.

The Oppo Enco X2 TWS succeeds the Oppo Enco X buds that were launched last year and the buds have reportedly been tuned and made in collaboration with Dynaudio, the Danish high-end audio brand. The buds should come in black and white and offer active noise cancellation (ANC) support. Pricewise, the Oppo Enco X2 buds should cost more than Rs 5,000.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 8 5G, Reno 8 Pro 5G India price leaked ahead of July 18 launch

Also Read: Oppo tablet launching in India soon, here is everything we know about it