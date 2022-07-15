Oppo Reno 8 5G, Reno 8 Pro 5G India price leaked ahead of July 18 launch

Oppo Reno 8 series India pricing details have leaked. Oppo will launch the new Reno 8 series in India on July 18. The company will launch two premium smartphones in the Reno 8 series, namely the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro 5G. Ahead of the official launch, a new leak has revealed the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the Reno 8 5G price in India.

According to tipster Sudhanshu, Oppo Reno 8 price in India will start at Rs 29,999. For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno 8 5G 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will be priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,990, respectively.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tipster claims that the Reno 8 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 44,990.

Oppo will announce the official pricing details at the event on July 18. The company has confirmed that both devices will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Reno 8 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, whereas the Reno 8 Pro 5G has a Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. This further suggests that the Reno 8 Pro Plus 5G launched in China will launch in India as the Reno 8 Pro 5G.

If so, the Reno 8 Pro 5G will come with a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Reno 8 5G will have the same 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera and a 2MP macro camera but will not have an ultrawide sensor. Instead, the Reno 8 5G will feature a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, both phones will have a 32MP front camera. The Reno 8 5G will have a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, whereas the Reno 8 Pro 5G will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Lastly, both phones will run Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.