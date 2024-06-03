scorecardresearch
‘Order if absolutely necessary’: Zomato asks customers to avoid ordering during afternoon hours

Several users got aggravated after Zomato’s post as they believe that instead of asking customers not to order, they should add tips for delivery partners or look for other solutions

Zomato asks customers to avoid ordering food during peak afternoon hours Zomato asks customers to avoid ordering food during peak afternoon hours

As majority parts of India are facing heatwave at the moment, food delivery service, Zomato, asked its customers to avoid ordering food during ‘peak’ afternoon until absolutely necessary. This post by Zomato has sparked debate on the social media platform as several people believe that it is the company that needs to pay attention to the working conditions of their employees and not the customers.

On the other hand, many people believe that this is a humane approach that Zomato has taken so that their delivery partners don’t have to step out in scorching heat.  

Responding to this post, one user commented, “A food delivery app is avoiding delivery. not a good idea though; instead, you should focus on how a delivery partner can avoid heat stroke.” Another wrote, “Indirectly don’t eat between 2-4 pm unless absolutely necessary.” One user suggested, “Bro, you are in food services and people order food when it is absolutely necessary. If you actually care about your employees, you would be posting ‘Our services are unavailable during peak afternoon hours.’”

One even slammed the food delivery service saying, “Then I’m deleting your app, it is useless now”. One wrote, “I hope you consider doubling delivery charges during peak hours or suspending services altogether. Either way, prioritizing your rider's well-being is what you are talking about. Or you can mandate a minimum tip ! Anyways I am not a user to your app.”

Notably, Delhi is facing brutal heatwave this year. May 2024 saw the hottest average monthly maximums since May 2013, exceeding 41°C. There were even reports of a weather station recording a scorching 52.3°C. There is a chance that the capital city will see a relief in June with a decrease in intensity and chances of rain, predicted IMD (India Meteorological Department).

Published on: Jun 03, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
