‘Order if absolutely necessary’: Zomato asks customers to avoid ordering during afternoon hours

As majority parts of India are facing heatwave at the moment, food delivery service, Zomato, asked its customers to avoid ordering food during ‘peak’ afternoon until absolutely necessary. This post by Zomato has sparked debate on the social media platform as several people believe that it is the company that needs to pay attention to the working conditions of their employees and not the customers.

On the other hand, many people believe that this is a humane approach that Zomato has taken so that their delivery partners don’t have to step out in scorching heat.

Responding to this post, one user commented, “A food delivery app is avoiding delivery. not a good idea though; instead, you should focus on how a delivery partner can avoid heat stroke.” Another wrote, “Indirectly don’t eat between 2-4 pm unless absolutely necessary.” One user suggested, “Bro, you are in food services and people order food when it is absolutely necessary. If you actually care about your employees, you would be posting ‘Our services are unavailable during peak afternoon hours.’”

One even slammed the food delivery service saying, “Then I’m deleting your app, it is useless now”. One wrote, “I hope you consider doubling delivery charges during peak hours or suspending services altogether. Either way, prioritizing your rider's well-being is what you are talking about. Or you can mandate a minimum tip ! Anyways I am not a user to your app.”

Bro, you are in food services and people order food when it is absolutely necessary.

If you actually care about your employees, you would be posting “Our services are unavailable during peak afternoon hours” — The Grey Man (@sundayback13) June 2, 2024

Then I’m deleting your app, it is useless now. — yatharth* (@CastePatroller) June 2, 2024

Why don't instead suspend your services during peak afternoon? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 2, 2024

Customers will see their comfort or yours? Since it is too hot, customers would prefer to order and not to cook. You should find a way to beat the heat rather than request customers not to order. THINK 🤔 — kamal kumar 🇮🇳 (@kamalkumarBJD) June 2, 2024

I mean, I can understand the sentiment but it may not be possible for some people. Especially for those who rely on food ordering a lot, and for those who are unable to cook.



Ultimately, it should be the customer who should tip and/or offer water/food.



It comes down to the… — 💜 soldatchristi.polygon 💜 (@SoldatChristi) June 2, 2024

Ab kya Lunch Dinner ke saath karenge kya !! — Utkarsh (@utkarshh_tweet) June 2, 2024

I hope you consider doubling delivery charges during peak hours or suspending services altogether. Either way, prioritizing your riders well-being is what you are talking about.



Or you can mandate a minimum tip !



Anyways I am not a user to your app. — 3amAashima 🪷 (@AsthanaAashima) June 3, 2024

Notably, Delhi is facing brutal heatwave this year. May 2024 saw the hottest average monthly maximums since May 2013, exceeding 41°C. There were even reports of a weather station recording a scorching 52.3°C. There is a chance that the capital city will see a relief in June with a decrease in intensity and chances of rain, predicted IMD (India Meteorological Department).

Also Read:

Mismatched skills, missed opportunities: Why engineering graduates are struggling to find work

Business leaders expect greater investments in clean energy and infra under Modi 3.0