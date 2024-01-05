Panasonic unveils LUMIX G9II mirrorless camera with new sensor, see price and more details

Panasonic has introduced the LUMIX G9II, an addition to its flagship G Series Segment tailored for the Indian market. This camera comes with a new sensor, an advanced engine, and the debut of Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology in the LUMIX G Series.

The heart of the LUMIX G9II lies in its 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor, working in tandem with a new engine which promises to deliver high-resolution images with exceptional quality and vivid colour tones. The introduction of PDAF technology ensures precise auto-focus and swift tracking of rapidly moving subjects, complemented by an impressive burst shooting capability of 60 fps in AFC mode and 75 fps in AFS mode.

In the realm of video, the camera supports features like C4K/4K at 120p/100p and FHD at 280p, ensuring superior video performance. Additionally, its renowned image stabilisation system is further enhanced, integrating an 8-stop B.I.S. (Body Image Stabiliser) that aids in video stabilisation even during handheld shooting.

Panasonic has also enhanced monochrome photo styles, including the distinguished LEICA Monochrome, alongside REAL TIME LUT for personalised colour settings, offering photographers a versatile palette to unleash their creativity.

The LUMIX G9II is priced at INR 1,74,990 for the body and INR 2,28,990 for the combo kit inclusive of the Leica DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm/F2.8-4.0 ASPH/ Power OIS lens.

Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, PMIN, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “With the help of a new sensor, PDAF technology and an advanced imaging engine in the new LUMIX G9II, creative professionals will feel more empowered to capture breathtaking visuals and excel further in their storytelling.”

Commenting on the launch, Hardeep Sarna, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “The LUMIX G9II is packed with features including Pre-Burst Shooting, 100MP Handheld High-Resolution Mode on Raw & JPEG, Real-Time LUT, and a new imaging engine for a fast and accurate Auto Focus to capture superior quality images/videos. Through this, we are hoping LUMIX G9II will contribute 10% to LUMIX category.”

