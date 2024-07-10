Panasonic unveils LUMIX S9 camera with a focus on visual content creators; see details

Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched the LUMIX S9, a featherlight full-frame mirrorless camera designed to empower today's content creators. The camera, boasting a 24.2-megapixel sensor and cutting-edge features, packs professional-grade capabilities into a portable design.

“At Panasonic, we are committed to delivering exceptional value for our customers and are proactively thinking of what our customers need," said Manish Sharma, Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia. "It is evident that India's content creator ecosystem is rapidly expanding, driving significant growth in the camera market. LUMIX S9 is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern creators, offering a compact and lightweight design without compromising on performance."

The LUMIX S9 is available in four colours: Jet Black, Crimson Red, Dark Olive, and Night Blue. It will be available for purchase at LUMIX Lounges, authorised dealers, and Panasonic's online store. The body-only option is priced at Rs 1,49,990, while the kit, including the LUMIX S9 body and a 20-60mm lens, will retail for Rs 1,79,990.

The LUMIX S9 is designed for creators who demand both high quality and on-the-go convenience. "Our aim is to ‘Create new excitement with Creators, transcend the boundaries of stills and video’," explained Toshiyuki Tsumura, Director of Imaging Solutions Business Division at Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. “Under the tagline of Motion.Picture.Perfect, LUMIX aims to become an essential partner for creators who never lose their passion for inspiring and expressing themselves through photography and videography."

Weighing in at approximately 403g (0.89 lb), the LUMIX S9 is the most compact and lightweight camera in the LUMIX S series. It features the same 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor as the flagship LUMIX S5II, ensuring exceptional image quality. The advanced autofocus system with PDAF guarantees precise subject tracking, even in challenging shooting conditions.

LUMIX Lab App: Edit and Share on the Go

Complementing the LUMIX S9 is the new LUMIX Lab app for iOS and Android. The app streamlines the workflow from capture to sharing, allowing creators to edit photos and videos directly on their smartphones.

“We at Panasonic aim to offer [an] enjoyable shooting experience to creators with the LUMIX S9, making the journey from capturing the moment to sharing with the world seamless and intuitive,” added Hardeep Singh Sarna, Business Chief of Imaging Business Group at Panasonic Life Solutions India.

The LUMIX Lab app introduces several noteworthy features:

Faster Transfer Speeds: Seamlessly transfer photos and videos from the camera to your smartphone for quick editing and sharing.

REAL TIME LUT Function: Apply various color styles and filters directly in-camera for creative control.

MP4 Lite Recording Format: Capture high-quality video optimised for smartphones and social media sharing.

“We believe that with the launch of LUMIX S9, we are revolutionising the way content creators capture and share their stories," said Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India. "At Panasonic, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers."