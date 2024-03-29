Passport Seva Portal down since 3 days disrupting applications, appointments; here's when it's expected to be up

Thousands of hopeful passport applicants faced a frustrating setback as the Passport Seva portal encountered technical difficulties, impeding both the online application process and appointment bookings for visits to Passport Seva Kendras nationwide.

The persistent technical issue, spanning the last three days, has left passport aspirants grappling with inconvenience. Despite repeated attempts, officials from the Passports Seva division of the Ministry of External Affairs remained unreachable for comment. However, a representative managing the portal's toll-free helpline confirmed the disruption, stating that bookings were halted due to portal issues.

"Due to some technical issue, the website has been inaccessible for the last three days. Our technical team is actively addressing the problem. Unfortunately, we haven't received a definite timeframe for service restoration. Consequently, appointment bookings have been suspended," remarked the helpline representative.

Currently the website states: "Website is under maintenance. We will be back on 29 Mar 2024 by 1200 hrs."

The portal in question, passportindia.gov.in, serves as a pivotal platform for citizens seeking appointments at 523 Passport Seva Kendras, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, and regional passport offices.

These appointments are essential for various passport-related services, including fresh issuance, reissue, and miscellaneous requests. As the technical woes persist, applicants remain uncertain about when normalcy will be restored to the passport application process.