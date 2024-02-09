Paytm E-commerce rebrands to Pai Platforms, acquires ONDC seller Bitsila in strategic move

Paytm E-commerce has rebranded itself as Pai Platforms, marking a shift in its corporate identity. The move comes alongside the acquisition of Bitsila, a prominent seller platform operating within the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This strategic shift underscores Pai Platforms' ambition to assert its presence and gain a larger foothold in the fiercely competitive landscape of online retail.

According to PTI’s insider sources familiar with the development, the company initiated the process of rebranding approximately three months ago. Their efforts culminated in official approval from the Registrar of Companies on February 8th, heralding the dawn of Pai Platforms. The Registrar of Companies notification, dated February 8th, confirmed the alteration, stating, "The name of the company has been changed from Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited to Pai Platforms Private Limited with effect from the date of this certificate."

Elevation Capital, a prominent stakeholder in Paytm E-commerce, stands as the largest shareholder in the newly christened Pai Platforms.

Sources further revealed that Pai Platforms has strategically acquired Innobits Solutions Private Limited, operating under the moniker Bitsila. Launched in 2020, Bitsila has swiftly emerged as a formidable player within the ONDC ecosystem, boasting a comprehensive suite of omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce solutions.

"Pai Platforms' acquisition of Bitsila underscores its commitment to strengthening its commerce capabilities within the ONDC network," affirmed a knowledgeable source. Bitsila, established in 2020, has ascended to become one of the top three seller platforms on ONDC, facilitating transactions for esteemed brands such as McDonald's and BigBasket.

The acquisition aligns seamlessly with Pai Platforms' overarching vision, leveraging Bitsila's robust omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce infrastructure. With a staggering reach encompassing over 600 million product categories across 10,000 stores spanning 30 cities, Bitsila caters to a diverse array of sectors including grocery, food and beverages, fashion, beauty, personal care (BPC), and home decor, solidifying its status as a pivotal player within the digital commerce landscape.

