Business Today
Paytm launches two-in-one payment device with NFC and QR technology; check details

In a significant leap for mobile payments in India, Paytm has introduced the NFC Card Soundbox, a two-in-one device that combines mobile QR payments with NFC card technology. This innovation aims to revolutionise small merchant transactions.

The Paytm stock is down 21 per cent in 2024 so far and 35 per cent in the past one year. Paytm has received approval from the government for its Rs 50 crore investment in a key subsidiary. The Paytm stock is down 21 per cent in 2024 so far and 35 per cent in the past one year. Paytm has received approval from the government for its Rs 50 crore investment in a key subsidiary.

Paytm has introduced the NFC Card Soundbox, a two-in-one device that merges mobile QR payments with NFC card technology. This latest device built by One 97 Communications Limited aims to be a one-stop solution for small merchants to conduct transactions. Customers will be able to tap their debit or credit cards or scan a QR code.

This new device promises to be a solution for small shops. Equipped with NFC technology, it enables merchants to process card payments with ease. The improved battery life, lasting up to 10 days, suggests it is designed for practicality and continuous use. Is this the device that small businesses have been waiting for?

Key features

Dual Payment Capabilities: With both NFC and QR payment options, this device offers better flexibility to both customers and merchants.

Extended Battery Life: Up to 10 days of power on a single charge.

Instant audio confirmation and display screen: These features might streamline daily transactions, providing quick, clear information to merchants.

Support for multiple languages: Notifications in 11 languages ensure that the device caters to a diverse user base, potentially widening its appeal.

A spokesperson from Paytm emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting small merchants. The NFC Card Soundbox is positioned as a tool to integrate various payment methods into one device.

The spokesperson said, "We are committed to help India’s small merchants by providing them with the latest technology to accept all types of payments at an affordable price. Today’s launch of the ‘NFC Card Soundbox’ marks the next chapter in the innovation of Paytm Soundbox, India’s most loved and successful payment device. With the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox, merchants can seamlessly receive mobile payments from any UPI app and accept NFC-based debit and credit cards, all through a single device. This makes the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox the ultimate offering for offline merchants across the country.”

Published on: Jul 30, 2024, 1:44 PM IST
