Paytm launches UPI internationally, enabling cashless payments in UAE, France, Singapore, and more

Indian travellers can now use Paytm’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services for cashless payments abroad, as One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, launches the ‘UPI International’ feature. This latest innovation allows Indian users to pay seamlessly at popular international locations in countries such as the UAE, France, Singapore, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal, wherever UPI is accepted.

Whether shopping in Dubai, dining at cafés in Paris, or exploring beach markets in Mauritius, Paytm’s UPI International brings cashless convenience to a wide range of use cases, including dining, shopping, and local experiences. Travellers can simply use their Paytm app to scan UPI-enabled QR codes at international merchant outlets.

A company spokesperson highlighted the vision behind the launch: “As the pioneer of mobile payments in India, we are consistently innovating to bring greater convenience to our users. With UPI International, we’re thrilled to extend this ease to Indian travellers, enabling them to make secure, cashless payments in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.”

How It Works

Setting up UPI International is hassle-free, requiring a one-time activation linked to the user’s bank account. Once users scan a UPI-enabled QR code at a foreign location, the app prompts activation automatically. Travellers can select a usage period ranging from 1 to 90 days based on the duration of their trip and deactivate the service once they’re back in India. This prevents accidental transactions and enhances security.

Additionally, the app provides transparency by displaying real-time foreign exchange rates and conversion fees during transactions, allowing users to make informed spending decisions.

Paytm recently introduced a UPI statement download feature that offers users clear transaction records. This functionality is particularly beneficial for budgeting and managing expenses during international travel.

Apart from the UPI International service, Paytm provides features such as UPI Lite for small transactions, RuPay credit card linking with UPI, and auto-pay for recurring bills. The app also supports peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers across bank accounts and other UPI platforms, ensuring full interoperability and an efficient payment ecosystem.