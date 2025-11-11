Paytm revamps its app with AI-powered tools, digital gold rewards and cleaner interface

Paytm has rolled out a major redesign of its mobile app, introducing a cleaner interface and a suite of artificial intelligence-powered features to simplify payments and personal finance tracking. The fintech giant says the updated app is lighter, more responsive, and more intuitive, helping users manage their money and rewards more efficiently.

In a blog post announcing the update, Paytm described the overhaul as “a new and enhanced version” of its popular app. The redesign reorganises how icons and sections appear, making navigation smoother. A new “Total Balance” dashboard lets users view all their linked bank accounts in one place, removing the need to switch between them.

AI-driven features for smarter money management

The new app uses AI to automatically categorise transactions into areas such as shopping, utilities, and travel. Users now get a Monthly Spend Summary, offering a visual overview of their spending habits. Paytm has also introduced a smart Payment Search tool that allows users to find transactions by name, amount, note, or type of payment. Additionally, a new Payment Location feature lets users see where a particular transaction took place.

Paytm has added several small but practical updates to improve everyday payments. The new “Magic Paste” feature automatically detects and fills copied payment details from messages or apps like WhatsApp, while the “Receive Money” widget lets users display their QR code directly from the home screen without opening the app.

Digital gold rewards and NRI support

A standout addition is the “Gold Coins” rewards programme, which allows users to earn digital coins for every payment made on the platform. These coins can later be converted into digital gold within the app.

The update also expands Paytm’s reach among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Those in 12 supported countries with NRE or NRO accounts can now make payments in India through Paytm without incurring extra forex costs.

Adding a playful twist, the app now includes a new feature called Paytm Playback, which uses AI to turn recent spending data into a personalised rap song for users.

With these updates, Paytm aims to offer a more engaging and intelligent digital payments experience, further cementing its position as a leader in India’s fintech ecosystem.