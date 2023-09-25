Pegatron halts iPhone production in India temporarily after factory fire

Following a fire incident on Sunday night, Pegatron, an Apple supplier based in southern India, temporarily ceased iPhone assembly at its facility on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

The Taiwanese company cancelled the first two shifts for the day and has not yet informed assembly workers about the status of the third shift, according to the sources.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or injuries during the incident, which occurred on a holiday when the factory was not operational, the sources noted. The extent of the damages from the incident could not be immediately determined.

Pegatron currently contributes 10% of Apple's annualised iPhone production in India, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Apple has made substantial investments in India since initiating iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 through Wistron and later Foxconn, aligning with the Indian government's emphasis on promoting local manufacturing.

On September 12, Apple hosted its yearly iPhone unveiling event at Apple Park, located at the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters.

During the event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, both featuring USB-C charging in place of the Lightning port and incorporating the Dynamic Island technology introduced with last year's iPhone 14 Pro models.

In addition, they introduced the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, which come equipped with a range of exciting new features. These enhancements include a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more.

Apple also took the wraps off the Apple Watch Series 9, showcasing significantly enhanced performance driven by the S9 Apple silicon chip. The device introduces a "Double Tap" hand gesture for hands-free interaction, Precision Finding for iPhone, and other improvements.

Furthermore, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, crafted from 95% titanium and boasting an impressive 72-hour battery life. This cutting-edge timepiece features a faster S9 SiP chip, an innovative double tap gesture, the brightest display ever produced by Apple, extended altitude tracking capabilities, faster on-device Siri responses, Precision Finding for iPhone, and enhanced functionality for water-based activities.

To top it off, they presented updated AirPods with USB-C connectivity. The second-generation AirPods Pro, now updated, will provide support for 20-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio with ultra-low latency when paired with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, set to launch in early 2024.

