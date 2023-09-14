Apple iPhone 15's USB-C port will be able to charge Apple Watch and AirPods

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 15 models with a significant shift from the traditional Lightning port to the versatile USB-C port. This transition has opened up new possibilities for Apple users, allowing them to directly charge their AirPods and Apple Watch using their iPhones.

To leverage this exciting feature, users will need the appropriate cable, such as a USB-C to USB-C cable for the recently launched AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Charging Case or a USB-C Apple Watch charging puck. This development marks a significant departure from the previous Lightning port, where such functionality was unavailable.

Apple made a point to emphasise this feature during its iPhone 15 Pro announcement, drawing attention to the practicality of using USB-C Macs to charge not only iPhones but also AirPods and Apple Watches. This novel approach disrupts the established norm of relying solely on chargers dedicated to specific accessories.

Imagine a scenario where your AirPods or Apple Watch are running low on battery, and you're without a charger. With the iPhone 15, you now have the convenience of tapping into your phone's battery to give your accessories a much-needed power boost, eliminating the need to carry around a separate battery pack.

The adoption of USB-C brings a host of other conveniences as well, including the ability to use a single charging cable for multiple Apple devices like Macs, iPads, iPhones, and various USB-C accessories. For users of iPhone 15 Pro models, this transition also means faster USB 3 transfer speeds, reaching up to an impressive 10Gb/s—provided you have the right cable at your disposal. However, it's essential to note that the standard iPhone 15 models will continue to offer USB 2 charging speeds, mirroring the capabilities of the outgoing Lightning port.

