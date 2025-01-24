Perplexity debuts AI assistant for Android, challenges ChatGPT, Siri, and Alexa

Perplexity, an artificial intelligence startup backed by Nvidia and Jeff Bezos, has unveiled its new agent-based assistant designed exclusively for Android devices. Known as Perplexity Assistant, the tool positions itself as a strong competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon’s Alexa.

Available in 15 languages on Google’s Play Store, Perplexity Assistant allows users to perform tasks such as booking dinner reservations, hailing rides, and setting reminders. The company hopes to expand the service to iOS devices, provided Apple grants the necessary permissions.

“We’d love to make it available on iOS, and if Apple gives us the right permissions, we’ll make it happen,” said a Perplexity spokesperson.

Perplexity’s entry into the AI assistant market adds to the growing competition between tech giants and startups. OpenAI recently introduced its own AI-driven tool, Tasks, which is available to ChatGPT Team and Pro subscribers. Meanwhile, established players like Apple and Amazon are also upgrading their voice assistants to stay ahead in the game.

Apple has integrated advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities into Siri, further enhancing its ability to interact with users. In partnership with OpenAI, the company has also incorporated ChatGPT features for users who provide explicit permissions.

Similarly, Amazon has announced a major update for Alexa, with CEO Andy Jassy hinting at a refreshed version expected to launch in the “coming months.”

By enabling practical, real-world actions such as ride-hailing and reservations, Perplexity Assistant is poised to carve out a niche in the increasingly crowded AI assistant space. The app’s multi-language support underscores its ambition to serve a global audience.

Backed by influential names like Nvidia and Jeff Bezos, the startup aims to differentiate itself through its ability to bridge advanced AI with seamless usability.