Philips smartphone to launch in India, to compete with Chinese manufacturers

The Indian smartphone market is set to welcome a major new challenger as consumer electronics giant Philips prepares to launch its smartphones in India. This move is expected to intensify the competition for established Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, vivo, and OPPO, particularly in the budget-friendly segment.

Philips, which already enjoys strong brand recognition in India through its decades-long history of selling products like televisions and radios, is leveraging this familiarity for its mobile expansion.

The operation will be executed in partnership with Zenotel India Pvt. Ltd, the exclusive distributor for Philips phones in India, shared a teaser for two upcoming smartphones. While concrete specifications for the debut smartphones are yet to be revealed, the new line-up is anticipated to hit shelves early next year. The company's entry signifies a renewed push into one of the world's fastest-growing and most competitive consumer technology markets.

Up until now, Philips, along with Zenote, had been selling feature phones in India. The company is poised to introduce not just smartphones but also laptops, smartwatches, and tablets, aiming to capture a significant share of the lucrative Indian market.