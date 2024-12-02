PhonePe's Share.Market launches 'Sheets' with aim to simplify stock trading; details here

Share.Market, a trading platform by PhonePe, has launched a new feature called “Sheets” to simplify stock trading. This feature allows users to integrate real-time market data into custom spreadsheets, making it easier for traders to develop strategies and analyse trends without needing advanced technical skills.

The Sheets feature provides tools for creating tailored watchlists, tracking live option chain data, and building investment strategies using both historical and live market information. Share.Market claims this will help traders identify market trends and opportunities more accurately, reducing manual errors and simplifying decision-making.

Ujjwal Jain, CEO of Share.Market, stated that the new feature is designed to automate complex trading tasks and empower users to make informed decisions. He noted that Sheets is a unique offering in the discount broking sector, catering to both new and experienced investors.

The platform plans to introduce additional capabilities in the coming months, including a custom strategy builder and pre-designed trading templates. These enhancements aim to attract advanced traders while also supporting newcomers to the market.

According to PhonePe, since its launch in August 2023, Share.Market has rapidly grown its user base, with 2.5 million lifetime users and over 2 lakh active investors by mid-2024. The company claims it is currently the 21st largest broking platform in India. To attract new users, the platform is offering zero brokerage fees on trades until 31st March 2025.

Share.Market is part of PhonePe Wealth Broking, a subsidiary of PhonePe, which has expanded from a digital payments platform into a diversified financial services provider.