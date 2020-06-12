Planning to beat the heat with air coolers? Consider these five options

Gone are the days when air coolers were installed across the room's window, and you had to manually drain the water. The new-age water coolers are available in various shapes and sizes and are optimised to be used indoors. The addition of wheels makes it easy to move around. Most of the air coolers today have honeycomb pads, a light mesh and fully collapsible louvres that prevent mosquito breeding. While auto drain and humidity control are gradually becoming popular, some brands are even adding inverter technology for low power consumption and Wi-Fi for smart connectivity. If you are planning to buy one, here are some options that you can consider:

Orient Electric Ultimo 65 CD5603HI: Rs 18,390 on Orientelectric.com

After IoT-enabled fans, now we have connected air coolers as well. This smart air cooler has built-in Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the smartphone app. the compatible app gives access to features such as turn on/off, fan speed, swing, mode, pump operation etc. Some advanced features include eco-mode, humidity control, and pre-soaking. Orient says, the air cooler is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa and be controlled through voice command as well. Capable of cooling an area of up to 60 feet, it has an air delivery of 3650 cubic metres per hour. It houses a 16-inch fan and a 65-litre water reservoir. There are five castor wheels for easy mobility, which can be easily moved around home, office or wherever required.

Godrej CL Edge CB D 100 D RITK5: Rs 19,900 on godrejappliances.com

This new Edge Cool Blast Air Cooler offers greater cooling with up to 50 per cent power saving. It features AutoCool technology and uses Dual Sensors to adjust fan speed and pump operation as per the ambient temperature, thus offering optimum cooling as per the room temperature. The quick chill technology runs the fan at maximum speed for up to a duration of one hour once switched on, enabling a quick drop in room temperature. The sleep mode automatically turns off the cooler at the set time, and memory backup system memorises its state of operation at the time of power cut and resumes operation. Godrej has added an anti-bacterial coating in the water tank resists bacterial build-up. While it has a low water alarm feature to refill the water tank, the pump switches off automatically in case of low water level. the air cooler has a digital display and is accompanied by a remote control.

Crompton Optimus 65i smart: Rs 13,600 on Flipkart

Crompton's Optimus 65i desert cooler is equipped with a digital humidity control option for optimising humidity level in the room. One can set it on different levels. It is equipped with auto-drain and auto-fill features that can come handy for daily use. Crompton has added an ice chamber at the top and a 65-litre storage tank. The former can be filled with ice that will ensure cool airflow. It has an air delivery rate of 5500 cubic metre/hour. Crompton claims to have added an everlast pump that can withstand deposit of the total dissolved solids (TDS) and hard water. While this one has digital controls and is accompanied by a remote, there is also an Optimus 65 model - with manual control - retailing for Rs 11,500.

Havells Freddo I Desert Air Cooler: Rs 17,999 on Amazon

This desert cooler from Havells features a digital temperature display and is accompanied with a full-function remote. With completely collapsible louvres, it has washable dust filter nets on the three sides. The low noise air cooler has honeycomb cooling pads, a covered water tank, auto drain, humidity control, temperature display and cord winding station. These features prevent dust and insects from entering the air cooler. This air cooler has an air delivery rate of 3500 cubic metres per hour and can store up to 70-litre of water.

Bajaj DMH 95 95-litres Desert Air Cooler: Rs 13,491 on bajajelectricals.com

Designed for large room size of up to 750 sq ft, Bajaj says this air cooler is ideal for all climates and coastal regions. With the water capacity of over 95 litres, it has an air delivery of 5400 cubic meter/hour at the peak mode with 100 feet air throw capability. It features an anti-bacterial honeycomb Hexacool Pads that kills and prevents the growth of bacteria on the pads.

