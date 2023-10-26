PM Modi launches Paytm Payments Bank wallet and transit card for NaMo Bharat stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Paytm Payments Bank Wallet & Transit Card for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) NaMo Bharat stations. The new digital initiative will help commuters in Delhi-NCR with a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to pay for all their daily payment needs.

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has partnered with NCRTC as the exclusive issuer of its National Common Mobility Card. The card, unveiled at Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad station, is linked to the popular Paytm Payments Bank Wallet and can be used for a wide range of transactions — from travel in metros, buses and trains, to shopping and more.

The card is available at all NCRTC NaMo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations in Delhi-NCR and can be used across all NCMC enabled merchants and operators in the country. PPBL has developed a digital process to help users apply for a new Paytm Payments Bank Wallet & Transit Card.

Surinder Chawla, MD & CEO, Paytm Payments Bank Limited said, “With Paytm Payments Bank Wallet & Transit Card, we are solving the urban mobility problems for millions of customers across the country. The card will enable commuters across NCR with the ability of having one card catering to all their daily payment needs across various multi-mode transport operators, online shopping merchants etc.”

This is PPBL’s second product in the mass transit category after FASTags. According to the payments bank, it has issued more than 1.75 crore FASTags across India and has enabled over 300 toll and parking plazas across the National & State highways to collect toll and parking charges digitally.

Also read: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma suggests Elon Musk to create a 'Wikipedia equivalent'

Also read: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares a quick tip to help all WhatsApp users

Also WATCH: Aspirants S2, Transformers 7 on Amazon Prime Video, Chris Evan’s Pain Hustlers, Castaway Diva on Netflix, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red on Disney+ Hotstar: Top OTT releases to watch this weekend