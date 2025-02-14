PM Modi meets Elon Musk during US visit: AI, space, technology, and business on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Washington on Thursday. The discussions revolved around space, technology, innovation, mobility, and governance, as Modi mentioned in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the meeting also explored opportunities for cooperation in emerging technologies like AI, entrepreneurship, and good governance.

One of the key topics was the entry of SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, into the Indian market, according to a report by Reuters. Starlink has been facing opposition from Reliance Jio, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, regarding spectrum allocation for satellite services in India. The Indian government has backed Musk's stance that spectrum should be assigned rather than auctioned. However, Starlink's licence application is still under review, a decision that holds significance as India aims to expand its space industry and compete globally.

Elon Musk, whose companies have a significant presence in the global space industry, frequently meets with world leaders. SpaceX rockets are widely used for satellite launches, and the Starlink network provides internet services in remote areas. Modi's previous visits to the U.S. have resulted in significant agreements on technology and space, including India's signing of the U.S. Artemis Accords in 2023, which outline guidelines for space exploration and moon missions.

During his two-day U.S. visit, Modi is also expected to meet former President Donald Trump, with trade and tariff concessions likely to be discussed. However, sources indicate that Modi is not scheduled to meet other business leaders. Musk's meeting with Modi has drawn criticism from some US lawmakers. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy accused Musk of acting like a government official to secure business deals, stating that Musk's meeting with a foreign leader was aimed at personal gain rather than benefiting Americans. Trump, when questioned about Musk's involvement in the meeting, mentioned that he would address the matter with Musk directly later that day.