Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
'Grok 3 in final stages...': How soon will ChatGPT rival be rolled out? Musk answers

Musk founded xAI as a challenger to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google.

Musk sued OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others in August Musk sued OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others in August

Grok 3, the AI chatbot that Elon Musk has been developing to take on ChatGPT, will be released in about a week or two, the tech billionaire said Thursday. 

"Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we've done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that's been released, that we're aware of, so that's a good sign," he said in a video call addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Musk founded xAI as a challenger to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. Musk also co-founded OpenAI.

On Monday, a consortium of investors led by the billionaire tech mogul said it had offered $97.4 billion to buy the assets of OpenAI's nonprofit, in another salvo from the world's richest man against the artificial intelligence startup.

OpenAI has said it wants to become a for-profit organisation to secure the capital needed for developing the best AI models. Musk sued OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others in August and has asked a US district judge to block OpenAI's attempt to transition to a for-profit entity. OpenAI said this week Musk's bid clashes with his lawsuit.

"I think the evidence is there in that OpenAI has gotten this far while having at least a sort of dual profit, non-profit role. What they're trying to do now is to completely delete the non-profit, and that seems really going too far."

In a court filing dated Wednesday, Musk’s lawyers said he will withdraw the bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm if the board agrees to preserve the charity's mission.
 

- With Reuters inputs

Published on: Feb 13, 2025, 1:54 PM IST
