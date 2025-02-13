'Grok 3 in final stages...': How soon will ChatGPT rival be rolled out? Musk answers

Grok 3, the AI chatbot that Elon Musk has been developing to take on ChatGPT, will be released in about a week or two, the tech billionaire said Thursday.

"Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we've done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that's been released, that we're aware of, so that's a good sign," he said in a video call addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Musk founded xAI as a challenger to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. Musk also co-founded OpenAI.

On Monday, a consortium of investors led by the billionaire tech mogul said it had offered $97.4 billion to buy the assets of OpenAI's nonprofit, in another salvo from the world's richest man against the artificial intelligence startup.

OpenAI has said it wants to become a for-profit organisation to secure the capital needed for developing the best AI models. Musk sued OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others in August and has asked a US district judge to block OpenAI's attempt to transition to a for-profit entity. OpenAI said this week Musk's bid clashes with his lawsuit.

"I think the evidence is there in that OpenAI has gotten this far while having at least a sort of dual profit, non-profit role. What they're trying to do now is to completely delete the non-profit, and that seems really going too far."

In a court filing dated Wednesday, Musk’s lawyers said he will withdraw the bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm if the board agrees to preserve the charity's mission.



- With Reuters inputs