Poco C61 set to launch in India next week, see expected specs

Poco India, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Poco C61 through its social media platforms. Scheduled to hit the Indian market next week, the smartphone will be available exclusively through Flipkart.

Anticipated to be a successor to the Poco C51 released last year, the Poco C61 is generating excitement with its promised features, including a high refresh rate display and a substantial battery capacity. Reports suggest the device will boast 6GB of RAM onboard and could potentially run on the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

In an official statement released on Friday via Poco India's X account, the launch event for the Poco C61 has been confirmed for March 26th at 12pm IST, to be conducted virtually. Among the revelations is the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup, as teased by the company.

Flipkart, the exclusive retail partner for the Poco C61, has unveiled a dedicated microsite teasing the phone's design and some key specifications. Notably, the microsite confirms the presence of a 90Hz HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the phone is expected to offer 6GB of RAM, with an option for users to access an additional 6GB of virtual RAM for enhanced multitasking capabilities.

Rumours surrounding the Poco C61 suggest it could be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3. Potential variants may include configurations with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB of RAM and storage, priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

Speculations regarding the device's specifications continue to circulate, with reports indicating a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen, protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and capable of reaching 500 nits of peak brightness. Biometric authentication is expected to be facilitated by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Poco C61 is rumoured to feature an 8-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor, with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Charging capabilities are speculated to support 10W wired charging.