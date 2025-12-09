Poco C85 5G launched in India, starting at ₹12,499: Check out specs and features

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has announced its new budget-series smartphone, the Poco C85 5G, in India. The smartphone flaunts unique colourways, a 6.9-inch HD display, and a massive battery. The Poco C85 5G is perfect for those who seek powerful and lasting performance, but at an affordable price. Here’s everything you need to know about this budget phone.

Poco C85 5G: Specifications and Features

The Poco C85 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate and up to 810nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the Poco C85 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a QVGA camera. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. It runs on HyperOS 2.2 based on Android 15.

Poco C85 5G: India Price and Availability

The Poco C85 5G will come at a starting price of Rs 12,499 for the 4GB +128GB storage variant. It also comes in 6GB +128GB and 8GB+128GB storage options that will likely be priced at Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively. It will come in three colour options: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.

Poco C85 5G sale starts on December 16 on Flipkart. The company has also announced a launch offer, allowing users to get Rs 1000 on selected cards. In addition, buyers can also avail Rs 1000 exchange bonus on selected devices.