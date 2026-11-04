POCO F8 Pro gets Xiaomi HyperOS 4: Check new features and rollout details

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HyperOS 4 brings a redesigned interface and performance improvements

The update introduces what Xiaomi calls a Soft Light Glass design, with changes to transparency, lighting effects, textures and visual depth. It also adds flexible lock-screen clock styles, stacked notifications, resizable home-screen folders and widget stacking on supported devices.

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Xiaomi is also promising smoother everyday performance through precision workload scheduling, AI-driven memory preloading and a redesigned application runtime environment. According to Xiaomi Internal Labs tests on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the time taken to launch 30 apps after nine hours of use dropped from 40.3 seconds on HyperOS 3 to 36.8 seconds on HyperOS 4. The company also reports faster camera launches and capture, alongside fewer frame drops during video playback and scrolling.

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New AI tools and privacy features are part of the update

HyperOS 4 adds AI Voice Notes with automatic task extraction, note-based questions and mind maps. Its AI Speech Recognition tools can summarise meetings, insert image tags, skip silent sections and generate outlines. Other additions include AI Answers, conversation translation, AI Gallery Search and an AI Creativity Assistant.

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Xiaomi also highlights post-quantum encryption for key delivery in certain end-to-end encrypted scenarios, secure data transmission, on-device privacy storage and confidential cloud computing. Feature availability will vary by device, region and language.