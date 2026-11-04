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POCO F8 Pro gets Xiaomi HyperOS 4: Check new features and rollout details

POCO F8 Pro gets Xiaomi HyperOS 4: Check new features and rollout details

Xiaomi has placed the smartphone in its first global rollout batch, bringing a redesigned interface, performance improvements, AI-powered tools and additional privacy features to eligible users.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 9:00 AM IST
POCO F8 Pro gets Xiaomi HyperOS 4: Check new features and rollout detailsPOCO F8 Pro is among the first phones listed for Xiaomi HyperOS 4.(Photo: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is preparing to expand the availability of HyperOS 4 globally, and the POCO F8 Pro is among the smartphones scheduled to receive the new software in the first phase. The company’s official rollout schedule lists the device for an update starting in early November 2026. This means POCO F8 Pro users are among the first in the brand’s lineup to get access to Xiaomi’s latest software experience.

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HyperOS 4 brings changes to the phone’s interface, system performance and AI capabilities, rather than being limited to a visual refresh. However, Xiaomi has not announced an exact release date for the handset. The company says the schedule is an estimate and actual availability may depend on the region, carrier, device model and development progress.

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HyperOS 4 brings a redesigned interface and performance improvements

The update introduces what Xiaomi calls a Soft Light Glass design, with changes to transparency, lighting effects, textures and visual depth. It also adds flexible lock-screen clock styles, stacked notifications, resizable home-screen folders and widget stacking on supported devices.

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Xiaomi is also promising smoother everyday performance through precision workload scheduling, AI-driven memory preloading and a redesigned application runtime environment. According to Xiaomi Internal Labs tests on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the time taken to launch 30 apps after nine hours of use dropped from 40.3 seconds on HyperOS 3 to 36.8 seconds on HyperOS 4. The company also reports faster camera launches and capture, alongside fewer frame drops during video playback and scrolling.

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New AI tools and privacy features are part of the update

HyperOS 4 adds AI Voice Notes with automatic task extraction, note-based questions and mind maps. Its AI Speech Recognition tools can summarise meetings, insert image tags, skip silent sections and generate outlines. Other additions include AI Answers, conversation translation, AI Gallery Search and an AI Creativity Assistant.

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Xiaomi also highlights post-quantum encryption for key delivery in certain end-to-end encrypted scenarios, secure data transmission, on-device privacy storage and confidential cloud computing. Feature availability will vary by device, region and language.

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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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