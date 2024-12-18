Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G launched in India: Price, features, and sale details

Poco has unveiled two new smartphones in India - the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Poco C75 5G, both running on Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, while the Poco C75 5G features the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. Both devices offer 50-megapixel rear cameras, with the M7 Pro providing an enhanced display and battery experience.

Pricing, Availability, and Colour Options

• Poco M7 Pro 5G: Starts at ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs ₹16,999. It comes in Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight colour options.

• Poco C75 5G: Priced at ₹7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration as part of a limited-period offer. It is available in Aqua Blue, Enchanted Green, and Silver Stardust colourways.

Both smartphones will be sold via Flipkart, with the Poco C75 5G going on sale on December 19 at 12 PM, while the Poco M7 Pro 5G will be available starting December 20 at 12 PM.

Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel front camera.

The device is powered by a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Additional features include:

• Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

• In-display fingerprint sensor.

• IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

• Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C.

The handset measures 162.4x75.7x7.99mm and weighs 190g.

Poco C75 5G Specifications

The more affordable Poco C75 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For photography, the Poco C75 5G features a 50-megapixel rear camera, accompanied by a secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Other key features include:

• Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

• IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

• Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.

The Poco C75 5G measures 171.88x77.80x8.22mm and weighs 205.39g.