Poco X6 Series launch: How to watch it live; expected specifications, price

Poco X6 series that will include Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro is set to debut in globally on January 11. The company has revealed that the Pro model will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup that will support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. It will run on Xiaomi HyperOS and will feature a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone series will go on sale on Flipkart.

Poco X6 Series launch: How to watch it live

The global launch event will begin at 5.30 pm IST on January 11. To watch the livestream, users can head to the YouTube page or social media handles of the company. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Poco X6 series expected specifications

As mentioned earlier, Poco X6 Pro might come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. It will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging technology.

The smartphone will run on Xiaomi HyperOS and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. It will come in a vegan leather finish and in terms of colours, you will get black and yellow colour options.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Poco X6 is expected to come with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Just like the Pro model, it might also come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP sensor.

Poco X6 series expected India pricing

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Amazon UAE has revealed that Poco X6 Pro will come in 12 GB RAM and 512GB storage variant option and might be priced at AED 1,299 (approx Rs 30,000).

