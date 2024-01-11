Poco X6 series to launch in India today: How to watch it live; expected specs, price

Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 are set to launch globally today i.e. January 11 at 5.30 pm IST. The mid-range smartphones are expected to run on Xiaomi HyperOS that is based on Android 14 and feature a 64MP triple rear camera setup. The Poco X6 series will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart. The pre-booking will start tonight at 8pm on Flipkart.

Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 launch: How to watch the livestream

As mentioned earlier, the Poco X6 series global launch will begin at Rs 5.30 pm IST. To watch the event live, you can go to the official social media handles or the YouTube page of the company. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Poco X6 Pro expected specifications

Poco has announced that the Poco X6 Pro model will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset and will run on Android 14-based HyperOS. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone might offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Poco X6 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup that will include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Poco X6 expected specifications

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Poco X6 might come with the same specs as the Pro model except for the chipset and battery. It is expected that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It is likely to house a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Poco X6 might offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Poco X6 series expected India pricing

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Amazon UAE has revealed that Poco X6 Pro will come in 12 GB RAM and 512GB storage variant option and might be priced at AED 1,299 (approx Rs 30,000).

